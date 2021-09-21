Sam Adams New Beer is Illegal in Idaho

Sam Adams a Boston Beer Company has been around since 1984. Their classic brews have been a staple for beer lovers for close to 40 years now. They also have experimented and produced different brews over the years to draw in more loyal drinkers. They hit a large success for example with their TRULY hard seltzer and Angry Orchard cider - yes those are both made under the Sam Adams, Boston Beer Company umbrella.

Every other year the company launches Sam Adams Utopias as a new flavor for beer enthusiasts everywhere. While they are yes coming out with a new brew, this time it cannot be enjoyed everywhere. According to Best Life, this years new Sam Adams Utopias beer is set to release on Oct. 11.

According to the companies official announcement, this year's Utopias beer was "finished on 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan and Balaton cherries" in order to create a sweet yet tart flavor. "Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques," Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in the statement.

Here is the problem with this one for Idaho and 15 other states that will no allow it. The 2021 Sam Adams Utopias has an Alcohol By Volume of 28 percent. That is astonishing first of all, second of all that makes it Illegal in many states that have a limits on ABV.

On the Sam Adams website, the brewing company says, "If you live in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia, don't even look. Utopias is illegal in those states because of its high alcohol content."

Even if you did want the new and limited Sam Adams Utopias brew, once you see the price tag you may think twice anyway. This 2021 version will cost about $240 dollars a bottle. In its press release, Boston Beer Co. says you can find Utopias "at select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores, where laws allow," noting that "price varies by market and availability is extremely limited." According to the Sam Adams website, they typically only brew about 13,000 bottles.

