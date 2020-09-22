Senator Romney Supports SCOTUS

President Trump announced today that he will name his nominee to the replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court Saturday. The president has told audiences that it will be a female judge to replace a female judge. Sen. Mitt Romney, a long time critic of the president, has publicly stated that he supoorts moving forward on the SCOTUS vote. Politico reports that Romney's move clears the way for the president to make his nomination. Democrats and their allies in the media have hoped that Republican Senators such as Romeny, Murkowski, Collins and Gardner would give the president the Heisman.

Romney has battled with the White House for years. He publicly denounced then candidate Trump during the highly competitive Republican Presidential Primary in 2016. The former governor of Massachusetts was rumored to be the president's first secretary of state, but that didn't happen for him.

Senator Mitt Romney issued a statement Tuesday say that he will support moving forward on voting to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court ahead of the 2020 election. Some thought Romney, who voted to convict President Trump on impeachment charges, might break from the GOP again. Romney's statement read "My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination...is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent."

Romney's decision seems to all but ensure that President Trump will have the backing to push his nomination before the election. The President said he would announce his choice on Saturday. Are you surprised that Romney has announced he will support moving forward on a Supreme Court vote prior to the election? Who do you think Trump will announce as his nominee on Saturday?