Should You Buy The Mask?

Stores across the country have seen a run on the disposable surgical masks. Sellers on Amazon have increased the prices of packages that are available online. It's the latest reaction to the fear that the Coronavirus has come to the United States. The state of Washington declared a state of the emergency due to the recent death from the virus. You can read the proclamation here.

There is speculation that the Coronavirus may have been in the state for months going undetected. The administration has developed a task force led by Vice President Mike Pence. His selection has not stopped liberal critics from attacking President Trump. So should you buy a surgical mask? Will it protect you?

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Marks has a blunt message to citizens aiming to protect themselves from the Coronavirus: "Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" Marks tweeted the plea on Saturday, adding "They are no effective in preventing the general public from catching Coronavirus." Marks wants us to also remember that if we buy every mask we see "health providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk." Have you see anyone sporting a mask in public? Will you take the Surgeon General's demand seriously? Should the government step in to produce masks for U.S. citizens; if so should the masks be available for free?