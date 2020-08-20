So Much for the Statesman?

He's back. After four years out of office, making speeches, making money, and his Netflix deal, former President Barrack Obama hit the stage stumping for his old partner Joe Biden. The appearance is getting rave revuvues from the usual suspects of liberal, however where was the hope and change? Instead we were treated to a former president belittling his successor. So much for being presidential.

One of the oddest moments of the night, had to be when Obama praised the protesters. Saying that they were the future of this country... Really? Maybe he should visit and speak with the business owners in Portland, Seattle, and Chicago to get another point of view?

Here's the former president in his own words. "Donald Trump shows no interest in using the awesome power of his office to do anything but help him or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than one more reality show he can use for the attention he craves." Obama hammered Trump's character and cited the consequences of him not taking the office seriously. "170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed."

Whatever happened to 'why can't we all just get along?'