Sports Mix Dog Food Recall

A dog food manufacturer has voluntarily recalled its dog and cat products due to sickness and deaths in dogs. The FDA issued a statement on the recall of the Sports Mix Brand of dog and cat foods. The recall was issued on December 30 because of high levels of aflatoxin. The FDA described the situation in an excerpt from the release below:

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.



The FDA in its release says that retailers should pull any of the brands off of their shelves. Photos of the recalled brands are in the link here.

If you suspect that your pet has ingested questionable food, here are some tips from the FDA:

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Here's a complete list of the foods that are being recalled including their code:

Recalled lot codes are as follows:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

The FDA says that you should wash all dog/cat bowls and dishes if you have the product in your home. They say to throw it out and wash everything thoroughly that may have been in contact with the recalled food.