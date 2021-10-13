Star Woman Charged in Underaged Sex Ring

A Star resident has been arrested and charged with holding underage sex parties in California. Idaho authorities are concerned that similar crimes could have been committed in Star, Idaho.

Shannon Bruga of Santa Clara County, California, was arrested by Star Police Saturday afternoon in the quiet neighborhood of Wyatt Earp Drive. The home is very close to the Star Middle School. She faces 39 counts of criminal charges, including sexual battery and child endangerment. Braga is being held in the Ada County Jail on a $900,000 bond.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's press release: "Bruga is accused of throwing multiple "drunken parties for young teenagers (mostly between the ages of 14 and 15), where she encouraged sex acts, sometimes nonconsensual, and sometimes while she watched," from 2020 to earlier this year, according to Santa Clara Prosecutor's Office reports.

Braga is also accused of buying teens vodka and other alcohol, providing condoms, and discouraging them from telling their parents about the parties."

You can read the troubling details of the California charges here. The 47-year-old allegedly bought Fireball Whiskey, vodka, and condoms for underage teenagers (14-15). The suspect reportedly encouraged the California teens to have consensual and nonconsensual sex while under the influence of alcohol. She hosted these 'parties' with minors, encouraging them not to tell their parents. One child became so sick from drinking she passed out her vomit.

Authorities say Bruga would lure young people to her house by using Snapchat and Instagram.

The following is a statement from the Santa Clara District Attorney:

"O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, is being extradited and will be arraigned at a later date. She is charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors. She faces incarceration if she is convicted."

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” DA Rosen said. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

You can read the entire release here. Bruga was arrested in her Star home with twelve minors, ten boys and two girls. Ada County Detectives have placed her two sons in the care of the state. If you have any information about this case, please contact Ada County at call (208) 908-5457 or send an email to ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov.

