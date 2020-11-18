States Impose New Restrictions on Freedom and Mask Mandates

Several states across the country are embracing making its residents wear masks. One state, has now mandated that its citizens will now have to wear masks inside their homes. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will now require folks to wear masks inside including homes whether you're social distancing or not, reports Fox News.

Folks entering the state will now be required to have test negative for the Covid virus withing 72 hours before entering the Keystone State. Failure to get the test will require you to be quarantined for 14 days. These new mandates are in response to the continued rising infectious rates.

Other states are moving in the same direction when it comes to increasing restrictions. Governors say they have no choice but to restrict movements and begin shutting down. In the Northwest, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has closed gyms, bowling alleys, museums, and zoos, says the Northwest Herald.

Oregon's Kate Brown has issues a so called two week freeze for most of the entire state. The city of Portland will be under a four week freeze. The freeze means churches will have maximum capacity of 25 people, gyms and parks will be closed, reports the Associated Press.

So is the entire state shutdown? There is some hope for Oregonians. From the AP article:

Under the new orders, all businesses will be required to close their offices to the public and mandate work-from-home “to the greatest extent possible,” Brown said.

The freeze does not apply to barber shops, hair salons, congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, and K-12 schools that are already open.