Stupid & Obvious Idaho Laws

Idaho's long been know for its laws that toe the line between quirky and questionable. Check out our list of recent finds on stupid and obvious Idaho laws.

HITCHHIKING. Need a ride? Idaho says it's cool so long as it's not one from a stranger.

RATTLESNAKES. It's illegal to kill a rattlesnake without the explicit permission of an Idaho state ranger.

SKINNY DIPPING. As long as no one has to look at your birthday suit, Idaho's cool with it.

PEEING IN PUBLIC. Zip it up, buttercup! Idaho prefers its privacy and yours even more so!

DECAPITATION. The Gem State frowns upon cutting off your bestie's head.

BOGO SEATBELTS. Too many kids and not enough seat belts? Idaho gives you the green light to seat two people or two kids in the same seatbelt when necessary.

NO BIKES ALLOWED. It's considered illegal for a cyclist to ride their bike across a tennis court, in-use or not.

RESTING B*TCH FACE. Smile! Or Idaho will give you somethin' to smile about. Yikes. It's considered a crime to walk around Idaho Falls with a a moody mug.

DIRTY DEEDS. Idaho says "no" to bumpin' uglies in public. And we're good with that.

UNBRIDLED PASSION. Pre-nuptial naughty lovin' is prohibited in the state of Idaho. It's a no ringy, no dingy kind of thing.

CHARACTERIZED NAMES. When it comes to naming your baby, Idaho says leave it to the alphabet! No characters or symbols allowed.

