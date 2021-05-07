SUEZ Raises Your Water Bill

It could have been a lot worse or more expensive for Idaho water users. SUEZ, a French Company, wanted to raise your water rates by an alarming 22.3%. Fortunately, that didn't happen this time, with rates up to just under 10%.

SUEZ had been under fire for the brown water distributed in the Boise Bench area. In its order issued Friday, the commission acknowledged customer concerns regarding discolored water on the Boise Bench. It encouraged SUEZ to continue efforts to implement solutions that would address the discolored water, and SUEZ agreed to keep commission staff informed of the steps.

May is the first month of the increase, at 3.55 percent. The growth means an additional $1.62 million in year one. On May 1, 2022, rates will increase by 5.2 percent, representing a $2.37 million increase in the second year.

As part of the settlement, SUEZ agreed to file an updated depreciation study with its next general rates case, undertake a load study, and broaden public outreach efforts that include hosting public workshops related to water quality and resource planning. SUEZ agreed to examine its low-income assistance program, including participation and future opportunities.

Water is a finite resource in Idaho. As the growth of the Gem State continues, we'll continue you to update you on our state's ability to maintain our water supply.





