Surprise Fauci Disagrees With The President on the Vaccine

The war of words continues between President Trump and Doctor Anthony Fauci. The president has been very optimistic about producing a vaccine for the COVID by the end of October. Vice President Joe Biden at first openly questioned a quick vaccine and then reversed his statements on a possible vaccine. Senator Kamala Harris has also questioned a quick vaccine and now Doctor Fauci. Politico reports that Dr.Fauci are not getting along when it comes to messaging.

The online publication reports that emails reveal the level of discord and disagreement. The emails were sent by Dr. Paul Alexander, a senior adviser to the HHS assistant secretary for public affairs, ahead of upcoming media interviews by Dr. Fauci. In them Alexander writes, "I continue to have an issue with kids getting tested and repeatedly and even university students in a widespread manner... and I disagree with Dr. Fauci on this Vehemently." That was Aug. 27. "Can you ensure Dr. Fauci indicates masks are for the teachers in schools. Not for children," Dr. Alexander wrote to Fauci's press team Tuesday. "There is no data, none, zero, across the entire world, that shows children especially young children, spread this virus to other children, or to adults or to their teachers. None. And if it did occur, the risk is essentially zero." Michael Caputo says he hired Dr. Alexander "for his expertise and not to simply resonate others' opinions." Has Fauci been a good spokesperson for the virus response? What has he done well? Where has he struggled in his messaging? Do you believe that it is irresponsible for the president, Biden, Harris, and Fauci not being on the same message?