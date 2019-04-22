Team Mazda Subaru Gives Back

It has become an annual event in Canyon County. In a well attended town hall meeting, Team Mazda Subaru along with the Subaru Corporation of America donated a check of almost $15,000 dollars to Advocates Against Family Violence. The donation was made possible through the national Subaru "Share The Love Event" and the hard work of Team Subaru of Nampa employees. The management of Team Subaru continues to partner with nonprofit groups throughout the Treasure Valley. It is not unusual for them to donate an Outback or a Forester, packed with school supplies, to a local school in need. Recently, Team Subaru donated a car to a veteran who had lost his vehicle.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

Rob Studebaker and Aaron Ulrich have supported Treasure Valley schools for years by sponsoring KIDO Talk Radio's Promote Our Schools and Secure Our Future programs. This program allows local educators, parents, and students to broadcast the wins of local education. Team Subaru has sponsored Miller's Mission annually since 2011. The program is a major fundraiser for the Boise Rescue Mission. This year's Spring event will be from May 20th- May 25th at the Wal Mart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

Advocates Against Family Violence works hard to eliminate violence in families and homes by empowering individuals to make positive life changes through advocacy, education, affordable housing, awareness, and community involvement.