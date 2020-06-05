Thank You from Miller’s Mission

2020 will be a year that we will all remember. Whether it's pandemics or unrest, there hasn't been a dull moment yet as we approach the halfway point to the year.Thanks to you, our Spring edition of Miller's Mission raised over 30,000 dollars to help the individuals, families, veterans, who are guests of the Boise Rescue Mission. Despite concerns over due to the economic uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, you made a difference. In a world that can seem to be overwhelming and sometimes we feel helpless, you left your homes and donated cash, clothes, food, and other difference makers to the Wal Mart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin.

A special thanks to the Boise Rescue Mission, Lister Frost Injury Attorneys, Camping World Meridian, and Team Mazda Subaru. Miller's Mission is its ninth year and we'll all be back in November asking you to give a turkey, not be a turkey. Please mark off the week before Thanksgiving to make a difference.