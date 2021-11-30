The Idaho State Museum Made Me Surprisingly Uncomfortable This Weekend

I have to start this by saying that the Idaho State Museum might just be the best in the entire country. If you grew up somewhere else and were forced onto an elementary or middle school field trip to learn about your state's history, you were probably bored out of your mind. For the kids growing up today, learning about Idaho history by going to the Idaho State Museum isn't dull at all. It's fun, interactive, and will hold the attention of kids and adults alike.

One of the sections that I really enjoyed was the Stories From Idaho exhibit. In this area, you can read about famous Idahoans and the amazing things that were done to improve people's lives in Idaho and around the world. It was amazing to learn about Barbara Morgan, Paul Revere and the Raiders, and Cherie Buckner-Webb. There is even a place for you to add your own story about what you want to accomplish in your lifetime, which is where my visit took a disturbing turn.

As you add your own Idaho story to the exhibit, your picture and text appear for all visitors to see. My daughter, who just enjoyed touching the screen, tapped one particular story that made me immediately uncomfortable.

Marco/TSM Boise

This person wants to see all "liberals dead" by the end of the year. While I think that this was posted to make people laugh, it was also shocking and concerning.

I don't know when that particular story was posted. I called the museum to let them know about it, and they were horrified. They apologized and assured me that they go through them "often" to look for problematic posts.

I'm not sure if it would be appropriate for them to forward these things to the police, but it certainly couldn't hurt. Liberal, conservative, Republican, or Democrat, all of us should feel safe. Threatening people is never the best way to get people to join your side.

You should learn the history of Idaho, and you should definitely visit the State Museum. You should see the exhibit of Idahoans that changed the world. Most of them did it with their words because words are powerful. Use them wisely.

