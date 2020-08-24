We've come along way from the campy portrayal of Batman by Adam West in the ABC television series. Have you seen the new Batman trailer yet? If not, dude it's intense.Like Michael Keaton in the 80s, James Patterson has been under fire by critics for not being what they perceive as the ideal actor to play the Dark Knight. However, if the new Batman Trailer is any indication of what we'll see in the new Batman movie, then Marvel and its universe better take not. This is not your daddy's or granddaddy's caped crusader.

Although the film, due to the coronavirus, will not be released until late October of next year, fan reaction has been off the charts. The trailer features a much darker more realistic version of Batman that Ben Affleck, the most recent Batman, failed to capture in two recent DC/Warner Brothers Films.