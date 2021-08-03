The Ten Least Expensive Idaho Cities for Home-Buying

The median home sale price in the U.S in 2020 was over a quarter-million dollars ($265,000), but there are several Idaho zip codes where homes are selling for a lot less than that.

The median home sale price in the Pocatello zip code 82301 is $201,000, and according to sales prices from ATTOM Data Solutions, that's the least expensive zip code in Idaho. Homes in the Pocatello zip code are selling for about $100,000 less than the typical Idaho home, and $64,000 less than a typical home nationwide. If you're curious, the median salary there is about $50,000 per year.

Idaho is not exactly dirt cheap anywhere. There are dozens of zip codes around the country that have home sales prices under six figures and houses that cost as much as a fancy car are still out there, but Idaho sure is short on those.

Zillow says the average home value in Boise is $465,000, so we're not going to find too many bargain-basement deals in the Treasure Valley. But, then again, maybe it's a good thing not to be dirt cheap.

Homesnacks has slightly different numbers, and said these are the 10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Idaho:

Burley

Blackfoot

Payette

Rupert

Mountain Home

Jerome

Pocatello

Ammon

Idaho Falls

Chubbuck

Several of those places are close to rivers, parks, and other great spots for recreation, and if the rent or mortgage is on the cheap side, you'll have a lot of money leftover for canoes, rafts, and trail mix.

Some of these might be fixer-uppers, but after a pandemic year and plenty of time to lounge on the couch and become even more inspired by Joanna Gaines, I think we got this.

