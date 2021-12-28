The Top TikToks of 2021 That Took Idahoans By Storm

Credit: Franck via Unsplash

It's the end of 2021 and we have seen a LOT of Tik Tok trends loved this year. But, we found the top Tik Tok trends to wrap up 2021. Be prepared to get glued to your phone and let the nostalgia of the year set in.

Credit: Elliot Reyna via Unsplash

All the trends in 2021 that made the cut:

Credit: Niklas Kickl via Unsplash

Tell me without telling me (insert thing here) trend

Here's a Good One: “And I said Hey - He He He”

Cool Whip Challenge (try not to drool, okay)

Living in Your Head Rent Free Trend... Oof

A Personal Favorite: Sprinting Through Versailles

The #silhouettechallenge (this is the only one that was appropriate, lol)

The Buffering Trend - another personal favorite

Now there are MANY more Tik Tok trends out there - this is truly just a short list of trends, iconic moments, and so much more that we saw in this year. Here are some more trending (in good and bad ways) things from 2021 that will make you smile, laugh, or cry. Have fun!

Fashion Trends this Year

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021 These Netflix-produced movies completely missed the mark.

The Best TV Shows Of 2021

Best Albums of 2021 From K-pop to R&B and everywhere in between, these are PopCrush's 25 favorite albums, EPs and mixtapes of 2021.

The Best Movies of 2021 Our film critic ranks the 10 best films of the year.

The 10 Best Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2021

See Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021 What is your favorite hip-hop album of 2021?