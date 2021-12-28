The Top TikToks of 2021 That Took Idahoans By Storm
"Momma said that it was okay" Trend
@taylorswiftLearned from the best ♀️ ##mamasaid##swifttok @shaniatwain : Getty Images by Jeff Kravitz and Denise Truscello♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham
@oliviaeigLove ya @Kendall Jenner♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham
Tell me without telling me (insert thing here) trend
@muhibssWhat’s one thing you bought from China ? ##fyp##foryoupage##duet##tellmewithouttellingme##tellmewithouttellingmechallenge##funny##trending♬ original sound - Muhibullah
Here's a Good One: “And I said Hey - He He He”
@noelledowningTurns out there’s another girl in his life. #husband#isayheyhehehe#sayheychallenge#greenscreen#isaidhey♬ original sound - Tinkie Maloney
Cool Whip Challenge (try not to drool, okay)
@candiskirbyHow cute are my niece & nephew #fyp#thanksgivingvibes#coolwhipchallenge#trend#funny#whipit#family#wetried♬ It's Tricky - RUN DMC
Living in Your Head Rent Free Trend... Oof
@therealkatiebandzsisterOj definitely killed those ppl.... ##rentfree##fyp♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
A Personal Favorite: Sprinting Through Versailles
@tamzintaberJk I do keep secrets ♬ оригинальный звук - Videographer | ROSTOV
The #silhouettechallenge (this is the only one that was appropriate, lol)
@maxgoodrich get out of my swamp and into my bed ##silhouette##silhouettechallenge##dojacat##shrek ♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder - Giulia Di Nicolantonio
The Buffering Trend - another personal favorite
@crystal.g.katsini ##ladywiththebendyface ♬ ahAAAAA HAHAAAA
Now there are MANY more Tik Tok trends out there - this is truly just a short list of trends, iconic moments, and so much more that we saw in this year. Here are some more trending (in good and bad ways) things from 2021 that will make you smile, laugh, or cry. Have fun!
