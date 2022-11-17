The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise

With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.

Can you guess which Idaho ski resort has received such recognition? Here are a few clues to help you figure out the location. The Resort was North America's first destination ski resort, established in 1936. It was a favorite spot of America's legendary writer Ernest Hemmingway. If you guessed the Sun Valley Resort, then you'd be correct.

The Sun Valley Resort is a three-peat winner of the Top Ski Resort in the West according to the industry standard's publication Ski Magazine's Annual Ski Resort Awards and Resort Guide. What were the criteria that awarded Sun Valley the top honor once again? The readers decided by the readers of Ski Magazine, the most comprehensive and longest-running rankings in the ski industry.

Sun Valley Resort was judged on Overall Satisfaction, Lifts, Dining, and Local Flavor. The Resort also ranked in Grooming, Guest Services, Lodging, Apres, Nightlife, and Family Friendly.

“We’re thrilled to have captured the hearts of so many skiers, riders and visitors to the resort, and to be honored with this incredible award three years running,” said Pete Sonntag, General Manager and VP of Sun Valley Resort. “It’s truly a testament to our team’s dedication to the guest experience, and to our wider community for making Sun Valley a place everyone feels welcome.”

Sun Valley will open for skiers on November 24th. The Resort is in the process of improving the already wordclass experience. Ski Magazine described the experience. 'Sun Valley’s intermediate to expert terrain on Baldy and beginner’s paradise at Dollar Mountain satisfies all comers. And that’s not even touching authentic Ketchum’s many draws.'

Sun Valley is one of the last privately owned resorts and will be the home of the Alpine Skiing National Championships for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Everything You Need To Know About Idaho's 16 Amazing Ski Resorts Idaho's 16 ski resorts from smallest to largest based on skiable acres.

12 Idaho Ski Terms You Need to Know for a Great Season Skiers know what packed powder and black runs are, but if you're headed to the slopes, it's good to be confident in schussing too. Flexiski.com and Chillfactore.com offer more terms, jargon, and ski slang.