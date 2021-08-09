There is a Shockingly Huge Number of Shipwrecks Hiding In Idaho’s Lakes

Idaho is one of sixteen landlocked states, so it's one of the last places you'd expect to find eerie shipwrecks hidden beneath the water.

While Idaho may not border the sea, the Digital Atlas of Idaho put together by Idaho State University reveals that the it's home to over 2,000 named lakes. At 26 miles long, Lake Coeur d'Alene is the second largest lake in Northern Idaho. With million dollar homes and the luxury Coeur d'Alene Resort scattered along its 135 miles of shoreline, it's not uncommon to see jet skis, ski boats and pontoons zipping across the water during the summer months.

Get our free mobile app

But long before these boats set sail on the lake, Lake Coeur d'Alene was home to a rich steamboat history in the 1800s. Earlier this year, we hopped on one of CDA Cruises' Hot Cocoa Cruises. During the cruise, our guide mentioned that dozens of the old steamboats that were used for entertaining tourists or moving equipment/products for the mining and timber industries, sank and were still beneath the water we were floating on.

At first, that made us a little uneasy until he explained that most of the boats were sunk on purpose. As the boats started to wear out, any valuable parts that could be reused were stripped and then the boats were sunk to get rid of them quickly.

For that reason, there's a pretty large number of mostly still pretty intact boats laying a long the bottom of the lake, making it a very popular destination for scuba divers in Idaho. A few of the enthusiastic divers have recorded their dives and shared videos of the closest thing to the Titanic wreckage you can find in Idaho! Take a look at some of these cool boats that are still hiding in Lake Coeur d'Alene.

The Sandstar

YouTube user, Bryan Lehrman, explained that his dad originally came across the "Sandstar" wreckage in the late 1980s. The pair went back to see if they could find it again in August 2020.

The Eagle

Not to be confused with the Eagle Watching cruises that CDA Cruises offer in December and January, this boat's name was "Eagle." YouTube user Allen Worst, shared this crystal clear video from his 2010 dive to the wreckage near Tubbs Hill. His video also includes some vintage photographs of the ship before it sank for comparison!

The Seeweewana

According to the Spokesman Review, the "Seeweewana" ended up on the bottom of the lake as a result of one of the planned sinkings we mentioned earlier. Neither the City of Coeur d'Alene or the Museum of North Idaho wanted it, so the 65 passenger ship was sunk in front of an audience in 1988. This vintage postcard shows what the lake cruiser was like in its prime.

Image via eBay/leo_wheels

Worst visited the wreckage in 2010 and his footage was picked up by Scuba Diving Magazine. YouTube user, Mutt2Jeff, visited in October 2011 and decided to carve a Jack O'Lantern while on the ship. We've got to say, we're impressed that he did a better job under water than we do on dry land!

The Georgie Oakes

We're not sure exactly which year the Georgie Oakes sunk, but according to CDA Cruises the steamboat was in commission from 1881-1920. This vintage postcard gives you a somewhat grainy illustration of what the 1,000 passenger boat looked like while it was at its best!

Image via eBay/tuddlestoo

Lehrman took a dive to see what's left of it in 2018 and after all these years, the answer is surprising a lot of it!

The Harrison

We couldn't find much about The Harrison beyond Lehrman's 2015 dive to it. He shared with a YouTube commenter that it's actually visible from the surface. If we had to guess, it was probably named after Harrison, ID which was once a stopping point for steamboats along their route.

St. Joe

Worst also took a dive to this old tug boat in 2010. It's about 140' beneath the service between Arrow Point and Silver Beach. Toward the end of the video, he discovers another wreck but couldn't identify what it was.

This is just a handful of the wreckage sites below Lake Coeur D'Alene. If you search YouTube, you'll find plenty more dive videos from Northern Idaho. Worst and Lehrman have some of the best!

15 Hilarious Yelp Reviews of Boise Beaches, Parks and Trails Negative or positive, some of the reviews of Boise's favorite outdoor places to relax will actually make you laugh out loud.

Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network