There’s Actually Some Good Concerts Coming To Boise In December

December is usually reserved for cuffing season, but as the year comes to a close in the Treasure Valley, there's some decent stuff to go do.

You don't have to spend the entire holiday season inside hate-watching Hallmark Christmas movies by yourself. Or with your dog. We know you watch them all with your dog.

Here's a few things happening in the Treasure Valley in December we'd recommend you check out. Let's go:

Whitney Cummings

The rapid-fire comedian (and a personal favorite celebrity roaster for this writer) is performing on December 3rd at the Egyptian Theatre. It absolutely will not be a show for those who are easily offended. Whitney isn't known for putting on a family-friendly show.

Jim Gaffigan

Now if you are looking for something a little less, ahem, dirty, then Jim Gaffigan's live show may be more up your alley. The veteran comedian has always been a clean comedian, and his standup comedy is relatable to pretty much everybody. He's performing on December 12th at ExtraMile Arena. Great date night.

Brantley Gilbert

December 9th at the Ford Idaho Center you can check out the country superstar most well-known for songs like "Bottoms Up," "One Hell Of An Amen," and "What Happens In A Small Town." Even if you're not a country fan, Gilbert puts on a hell of a high-energy show. Worth checking out.

Hamilton

Yes, there are somehow still tickets available to see Hamilton at the Morrison Center. The show runs from December 8th until December 26th.

