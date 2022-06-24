Things to Bring to Boise Music Festival 2022

SUNSCREEN || Practice safe sun by protecting yourself with sunscreen! Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees by noon with a low of 58 degrees after sunset at 9:30 p.m.

And remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours!

SUN HATS || Expo Idaho, the home of Boise Music Festival, provides little to no overhead shade. Keep cool with a sun hat from home, or buy one from a festival merch stand.

CAMPING CHAIRS || Unless you bring a camping chair from home, Boise Music Festival is a standing field-only! We highly suggest bringing a chair or picnic blanket!

STROLLERS & WAGONS || BMF is a kid-friendly event! The comfier your kiddos are, the more fun families will have! Bring on the kid cruisers!

COMFY SHOES || Whether you're dancing, walking, standin' or jammin'—supportive footwear is everything when you're on your feet all day. If you're forced to choose between fashion and function, go for comfort, friend.

NOTE || Most of the festival takes place in a grassy field!

LIGHT-COLORED CLOTHES || With endless sunshine and temps as high as 88 degrees, light-colored clothing will be your best bet to beat the heat!

LIGHT JACKET || Temperatures are expected to cool down to 58 degrees after the 9:30 sunset.

CASH || Cards are accepted at by some vendors, but not all! Skip the line and the hassle of dealing with the ATM. Cash on-hand is the key to fuss-free shopping with more than 160 vendors and across the swag stands!

CHARGER || If you're looking to capture every savory BMF moment, don't forget your external charger!

