This Free “Boozy” Passport is an Idaho Must-Do in June

A recent announcement from our Governor Brad Little, could be no more true! Sure, everyone has heard of Idaho Potatoes--but what about the fine wines and ciders that are crafted right here in the Gem State? Thank you, Governor Little for pointing out what I have been saying for a long time: Idaho is home to some of the best wines and ciders! If you can believe it, there's an entire month dedicated to Idaho Wine and Cider and it just happens to be THIS month, JUNE!

This year marks the 12th year that Idaho has celebrated this month-long endorsement of Made in Idaho products from the wine and cider industries and now, there's a FREE incentive to have some drinks, support local, and ideally win big!

I would like to introduce you to the Savor Idaho To Go Passport. This passport is free to anyone and is available at local wineries across the State of Idaho and through the Idaho Wine Commission. We absolutely love this wine passport concept because it's a reason to go places or try local brands that otherwise, you may overlook! We're all about trying NEW Idaho things.

If you visit TEN or more wineries, you're eligible to win:

Glamping at Sawtooth Winery (2 night stay includes: reserve wine tasting, charcuterie box and tasting at Ste. Chapelle Winery)

VIP Tasting for 2 with Fujishin Family Cellars in the vineyard

Sunshine Wine Tour

Cottonwood Grill gift card

VIP Tasting for 2 with Cinder and VIP wine flask

Idaho Wine Paint by Numbers

If you visit FIVE or more, you're up for:

Ward Hooper Idaho Wine Country poster

Potter Wines tasting coupon (25 available)

Visit Idaho water bottle (7 available)

2 event vouchers to the Idaho Botanical Garden (2 pairs available)

Chocolat Bar gift card

Ling and Louies gift card

Chandlers gift card

Learn more about the passport program, HERE.