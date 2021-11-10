This Idaho City Loses Daily United Flights
United Airlines announced Tuesday that they would discontinue service to eleven cities across the country. One Idaho city did make the list, resulting in that city losing its daily flight to Denver. United Airlines that operates Sky West will end flights from Twin Falls beginning November 30th, reports the Idaho State Journal.
The ten cities United will not fly to are:
- Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan.
- College Station, Texas.
- Columbia, Missouri.
- Mosinee, Wisconsin.
- Evansville, Indiana.
- Killeen–Fort Hood, Texas.
- Lansing, Michigan.
- Monroe, Louisiana.
- Pierre, South Dakota.
- Watertown, South Dakota.
The airline said that many factors influenced their decisions regarding limiting or eliminating flights to those cities above reports the Deseret News.
Idaho has been blessed with tremendous growth in the last few years. The population growth has helped Idaho airports like those in Boise and Twin Falls add flights due to the increased demand.
Could that trend be reversing? Best Life reports that we might be seeing a contraction of more flights. "Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months"
United's departure will leave Delta as the sole provider of flights, reports Business Insider. The Covid pandemic has not been kind to the airlines. Although travel continues to increase back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines continue to evaluate which cities are profitable and which lose money.
No word on how United pulling out of Twin Falls impacts the growing business community of the Magic Valley. Boise's airport continues to expand flights across the country, including nonstops to Dallas, New York City, and Atlanta.