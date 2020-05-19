There are so many definitions of the word hero. They live among us daily. Society tells us a hero is someone who sacrifices for the betterment of others.This week's hometown hero fits that definition and so much more is Chris Powell. He was nominated by his wife Sara. My Husband Chris works at Walmart. She shared with us that Chris is a hard-worker how provides for his family. Chris has been with his company for over 9 years. He gets up in the early morning hours to pay the bills. His hours are really early, so it's early to bed for Chris. She describes him as a great husband, father and hard-worker. We salute you Chris!

Last Friday, Heather from Papa Johns and I delivered a thank you card along with several pizza cards from Papa John's. We're sure Chris will be sharing his pizzas with his great family!