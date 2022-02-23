This Yellowstone Season 5 Reveal Making Idahoans Excited

It’s no secret the Idahoans LOVE the Cowboys vs Indians Series, Yellowstone. And there has been a new announcement making fans fall out of their chairs.

But, before we get into that, let’s take a look at the famous “Yellowstone Ranch” which actually exists. It’s not some movie set. And it’s absolutely breathtaking

Here is the Ranch:

28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. Some lucky fans from around the country have been able to stay there recently, and their pictures are amazing. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Kozlowski Hannah Boon , and Chief Joseph Ranch for allowing me to use these photos.

The characters in Yellowstone are iconic. With 4 seasons already released, fans have gotten quite acquainted with the characters and their personalities.

So, before we get into the “big announcement,” let’s take a look at this hilarious and spot-on list, comparing Idaho cities to the characters in Yellowstone!

Here’s the list from A-Z:

Yellowstone Characters if They Were Towns in Idaho

Since the end of Season 4, fans have been wondering… what’s next?

Well, the producers made this big announcement, making all Yellowstone fans jump for joy!

What You Need to Know About Yellowstone Season 5:

