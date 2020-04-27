Thunderbirds and Blue Angels Inspire America

When it doubt, America relies on its military to inspire the nation. Two of the most elite fighter squadrons are getting together to make a difference in the lives of so many folks negatively impacted by the coronavirus. If you live on the East Coast you're in for a welcomed patriotic treat. The U.S. Air Force and Navy are teaming up this Tuesday, sending out their flight squadrons to carry our formation flights in tribute to salute medical workers and essential employees working through the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force's Thunderbirds will fly over NYC, Newark and Trenton, New Jersey and Philly beginning at 12noon EST. Blue Angels Commanding Officer Brian Kesselring said in a statement: "We are incredibly honored to salute those working on the front lines; we are in awe of your strength and resilience. Use the social media hashtag #AmericaStrong for more details.

Wouldn't it be nice to see an Idaho version of the flyover with our own A10s? How else can the U.S. honor our frontline workers? As an essential worker, how do you feel about the Armed Forces tribute flyover? How do you really want to be thanked for your efforts?