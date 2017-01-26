Thursday 01/26/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Thursday 01/26/17.. Today's guests:  6:35am - Fox News Radio's Jessica Golloher has Mideast reaction to the administration's halting of refugees from that area ; 7:am - Scottie Nell Hughes of FreedomVine.com discusses current political news ; 7:35am - Fox News Radio's Tonya J Powers reports the Dow hits 20k ;  8:am - Financial expert Crista Huff of Goodfellow LLC says the TPP is gone and that's good for America ; 8:40am - Fox News' Jeff Monosso has Chicago reaction to President Trump's statement about that city's crime.

 

6am

7am

8am

Filed Under: 580am KIDO, Kevin Miller, Nationalists
Categories: Podcasts
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top