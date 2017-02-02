Thursday 02/02/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Thursday 02/02/17.. Today's guests: 6:am - Meridian resident, retired Federal Prosecutor-now-author Chuck Ambrose shares his opinion of the DOJ, President Trump cabinet picks and his latest novel, "A Winter of Wolves" ; 6:35am - Fox News Radio's Tonya J Powers let's us know if Punxutawney Phil saw his shadow ; 7:am - Craig Richardson of the Energy and Environment Legal Institute talks about President Turmp energy policy, so far ; 8:am - Fox News Radio's Jon Decker has the latest from the White House ; 8:10am - Idaho Republican Party Chariman Stephen Yates joins Kevin in studio.

