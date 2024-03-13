Is TikTok Getting Banned and Should Idaho Take a Stand? (Opinion)

In a viral debate over the fate of TikTok in the United States, should voices from Idaho start rising to defend the popular social media platform? The U.S. government's push to ban TikTok is being opposed by figures like Donald Trump, who, along with some others are urging reconsideration of the proposed legislation.

Former 2024 Republican Party presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, recently shared his thoughts in a TikTok video, asserting, "In the United States of America, we don't ban specific individuals or companies; we ban bad behaviors." Check out the full video below.

In the video, he emphasizes the need for fair regulation addressing issues like forced data transfers to foreign governments and concerns about children's use of social media etc.

Idahoans are resonating with this perspective, calling for an approach that addresses problematic behaviors without resorting to an outright ban.

There are a lot of Idahoans who depend on TikTok for income, utilizing the platform to support small businesses and engage with a larger audience. TikTok has become a hub for Idahoans to share and discover authentic and local content, including important information that you won't see shared anywhere else — for example, the referenced video from Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ponder the Following...

Do you think these elected officials are genuinely concerned about our well-being? Do they address or do anything to help with affordability, school safety, support for our struggling veterans and the homeless, or preventing illegal border crossings and increased crime?

No. Instead, they appear to be more focused on banning TikTok.

As concerns continue to rise over potential restrictions, Idahoans should consider standing up for TikTok, recognizing its impact on local livelihoods and its role in presenting authentic, true, and unfiltered content.

