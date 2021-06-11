Timmy Kinner’s Death Penalty Dodge

Killer Timmy Kinner will not receive the death penalty from killing a three-year-old little girl in 2018. The judge sentenced him to two life sentences plus 120 years. Kinner brought national attention to our area when he stabbed nine people, including 3-year-old Ruya Kadir. The girl's mother wept, screamed, and had to be restrained during the sentencing on Thursday. If this isn't a death penalty case, what is?

Kinner will now spend the rest of his life clothed, fed, and given shelter by the Idaho Taxpayers. He might get an education, granted he wouldn't be living in prison anytime soon, but why not the death penalty in this case?

Chad and Lori Daybell are accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of their two children; if convicted, will they be given the Kinner sentence? The death penalty is used to send a message to criminals that if they commit acts of murder, we can legally put them to death as a just and civilized society. Was there justice for the Kadir family?

Not in this case; Mr. Kinner should've received the death penalty. Based on his past mental challenges, one could argue that keeping him alive is a more severe punishment than death. I don't think the stabbing victims would agree with that logic.

Death penalty cases rarely happen quickly. From what we've gathered, an inmate could spend an excess of 20 years filing continuous appeals of their conviction. Sadly, their victims do not get the opportunity for second chances, do they?

If the death penalty isn't used in the Kinner case, when will it ever be used again in Idaho?