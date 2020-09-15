Tiny Homes for Rent in Idaho on Airbnb

My current dream is to buy an old van or mini bus and converted it into a tiny home. I fell down a rabbit hole on Pinterest and now I'm incredibly tempted to leave civilization behind and make one of these things to call my new home. Instead of taking the DIY route though, there are professionals right here in Idaho who specalizes in building tiny homes. Tiny Idahomes and Mouse House Tiny Homes are a couple popular businesses here in the Treasure Valley.

There a few for sale right now that caught my attention. However if you're like me and can't afford to buy a tiny home at this very exact moment. There are a lot here in Idaho that you can rent on Airbnb. Here a few I found that look AMAZING:

New Northend Tiny Home (Boise) - " Think glamping! 180 cozy sq ft of cuteness! The space features aromatic cedar, a brand new memory foam mattress, and hypoallergenic pillows."

Tiny House UNIT 8 (Stanley) - "Enjoy a wonderful fusion of a luxury spa hotel, glamping and a private vacation rental property"

Valley Village Glacier Tiny House (Irwin) - "This beautiful house is fully decorated and waiting for its guest to unwind. Relax on the wrap around deck or watch a movie on your full size sleeper sofa."

NEW★Tiny house paradise w/beautiful private garden (Boise) - "Luxury modern decor meets natural organic materials of rattan, bamboo, gold, oak and soft linens."

Tiny House Oasis (Boise) - ". You'll have books, a projector and a kitchen inside, while outside you have hammocks, games, a BBQ, fire-pit and even bikes!"