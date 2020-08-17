Tips to Stay Cool During the Week of Sweltering Heat

Whether it's the Treasure Valley, or Death Valley, this week will be a hot one for the record books. The challenge for all of us is how do we stay cool when it's triple digits outside. Here are a few tips that hopefully will keep you cool during heat week. The Centers for Disease Control has a page dedicated to how to stay safe in excessive heat. You can look at the entire page right here.

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen..

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates

It's also very important to take care of your pets. Let's keep our pets inside and not take them on any car trips where we leave them alone in a hot car. Here is a link from the Humane Society on how to protect your pets this week and every hot week. Click here.

Our temperature is predicted to hover around 101-103 this week and thats cool compared to other parts of the country. The National Weather Service reported a temp of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday in Death Valley (Calfornia). Death Valley already holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 134 degrees in 1913, according to Guinness World Records. That reading though has been disputed by scientists. Since then, a 129-degree reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The new 130-degree mark comes amid a scorching heatwave up and down the west coast from Washington to California.