Top 5 Pros to Daylight Saving Time in Idaho: Sunday Time Change!

Boise, are you ready to Spring forward? Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner, as our clocks will officially change this weekend on Sunday—don't forget! Most Idahoans are excited to welcome Daylight Saving Time because it means more sunlight and longer days for everyone in the Treasure Valley.

As we get ready for the time change, let's explore the Top 5 pros to Daylight Saving Time in Idaho:

The discussion around making Daylight Saving Time a year-round fixture has been going on for 115 years. This recurring topic gains momentum each year, and then as time goes on, the conversation fades until the next time we need to change our clocks again. Maybe one day the change will actually take place.

The full list of 5 pros to Daylight Saving Time for Idahoans is down below, but here are our favorites:

1. The Great Outdoors: Idaho has the best outdoor everything, and more daylight means more taking advantage of those things. Whether you’re jogging or camping, or simply enjoying the parks, restaurants, mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and canyons etc.

2. Boosting the Local Economy: More light in the day and longer evenings means more Idahoans shopping or going out after work, which also means a huge increase in sales across the board. Consumer spending boosts our local economy, and our downtown areas begin to thrive even more.

As we anticipate turning our clocks forward, let's celebrate the positive impact Daylight Saving Time brings to Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley areas. Embrace the brighter side of time, and make the most of those extended daylight moments!

There are so many benefits to this, especially in Idaho, so keep scrolling for the Top 5 pros.

