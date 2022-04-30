As a born and raised Chicago Southsider, I consider myself somewhat of a pizza aficionado. For the record, where I'm from in Chicago, deep-dish isn't a thing! The real-deal is thin and has braided crust world with a half-inch-thick layer of cheese. It's a thing of true culinary beauty everyone must enjoy in their lifetime!

When we first moved to the Treasure Valley nearly eight years ago, we struggled to find pizza that was anything like the good stuff back home. While it wouldn't be fair to endorse a single pizzeria, below is a list of Boise's 9 best pizzas, rated lowest to highest.

Personally, we're rather surprised at how these pizzas brands stack up against one another. But what are your thoughts? Would you rank them any differently? What would be your #1 pizza? Let us know on social!

Did we miss a pizzeria in Boise? If there's a Boise restaurant this list omits, let us know!

FRIENDLY REMINDER || Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy pizza and that’s almost the same thing.

9 || FLYPING PIE PIZZARIA

6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise



8 || TONY'S PIZZERIA TEATRO

105 North Capitol Blvd, Boise



7 || THE FRONT DOOR

105 South 6th St, Boise



6 || EXTREME PIZZA

590 Broadway Ave, Boise



5 || AMERICANA PIZZA

304 Americana, Boise

4 || SPITFIRE PIZZA

2450 South Vista Ave, Boise



3 || THE WYLDER

501 West Broad St, Boise

2 || CASANOVA PIZZERIA

2431 West Fairview Ave, Boise



1 || GUIDO'S ORIGINAL NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA DOWNTOWN

235 North 5th St, Boise



