Traffic Alert: Icy Conditions Force Closure of Wb I-84 in Boise
Boise Police have posted an update across social media stating that portions of westbound I-84 are closing for the time being, and traffic is being diverted off the interstate. This is an important update regarding the current road conditions in the Treasure Valley.
Due to multiple crashes and the presence of extremely icy conditions, authorities have decided to close westbound I-84 from Eisenman to Broadway. As a result, traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate to ensure the safety of motorists.
Locals are encouraged to stay home and off the roads if at all possible, and motorists on the road are urged to exercise caution and follow the redirected routes provided by authorities. Alternative routes and detours will be in place to guide traffic away from the dangerous areas. Boise Police Department emphasizes the importance of adhering to these instructions to avoid any future, but preventable accidents.
When facing icy conditions on the road, prioritize safety with these tips: reduce speed, increase following distance, and avoid sudden movements. Ensure headlights and brake lights are visible, and use winter tires if possible. Keep a winter emergency kit in the car, including a blanket and snacks.
This closure is a reminder for residents in the Treasure Valley to stay informed about weather and road conditions, especially during winter months when icy conditions can pose significant challenges, as we are experiencing right now. The Boise Police Department is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the conditions evolve.
Simple Winter Driving Tips Boneheads Forget Every Year
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage
Beloved Idaho Celebrity Named On Epstein List
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela
Top 10 Least Reliable Vehicles in Idaho 2023
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane