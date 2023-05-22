Treasure Subaru Donates Over $28,000 To The Boise Rescue Mission

Treasure Valley Subaru loves to give back to your community. The local dealership partnered with Subaru America to donate over $26,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Their donation was part of the national Subaru 'Share the Love' program that encourages dealerships to donate money to a local charity for every vehicle sold.

Treasure Valley Subaru invited the public to feature free food and a check presentation on Friday. Rob Studabaker, General Manager of the Treasure Valley Subaru, shared with the public why they donated to the Boise Rescue Mission.

"The folks at the Boise Rescue Mission really care about our community. I've known Reverend Bill for years and his excellent staff. They work hard to help others recover from life's toughest challenges." Mr. Studabaker volunteers his time with his family serving meals to people experiencing homelessness during the Mission's Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets.

Reverend Bill Roscoe, president, and CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission, expressed his gratitude for the years Treasure Valley Subaru donated to the Mission.

"We so appreciate the staff of Treasure Valley Subaru. I just bought a vehicle from these guys; they're the best. The team goes out of their way to help us with our special projects. The Boise Rescue Mission depends on local donations to fund programs that serve the entire Treasure Valley and beyond."

Mr. Studabaker closed the event by urging the folks at the event and the media to support the Boise Rescue Mission by volunteering or donating if you'd like to make a difference and help others click the link here.

Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more.