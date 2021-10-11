Just last week was World Teacher's Day, a day to celebrate and show gratitude for all of the teachers around the globe. Teachers go above and beyond to provide an education for our kids; they really deserve our appreciation every single day.

McDonald's has decided to show some extra love to all educators by offering free breakfast this week. Starting today and through October 15th teachers, administrators, and other school staff can get a free breakfast just by showing their school ID card in-store or at the drive-thru.

"We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they've been doing and what they do really every day," Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of marketing, shared with USA Today.

The free breakfast for educators includes a breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a drink. It's even packaged as a Happy Meal to hopefully brighten an educator's day! Oh and this offer can be claimed each morning this week, not just once.

Teachers, treat yourself this week to a free McDonald's breakfast - it is the LEAST you deserve. Educators all across the state have been battling against a lack of funding and settling for low salaries. It's been such a struggle that many teachers are quitting their professions - which is really sad when you think about it, from them and for our kids.

With a teacher shortage also comes a substitute teacher shortage. Governor Brad Little has addressed this by allocating $10 million to help districts find substitute teachers. Governor Little also plans to provide State of Idaho executive branch agency employees paid time off from their jobs to go and serve as substitute teachers.

Gifts To Make A Boise Area Teacher Feel Appreciated