Treasure Valley Resources For Coping After Tragedy

In the wake of the shooting that left two dead and several others injured in Boise, we put together a list of resources that could possibly help with mental health concerns.

Let's face it... People talk about the importance of mental health quite frequently but how often do people actually take the time to reach out and find helpful resources? In the wake of the unfortunate tragedy that happened in Boise on October 25th, we've put together some places you could reach out to if you'd like to look into individual or group care.

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is a great resource to start with as they can connect you with services that can help with a variety of issues such as behavior health for children and adults, substance abuse issues and even suicide prevention.

Omega Health Services is another great local organization that can help with everything from depression and anxiety to OCD and PTSD with individual programs and group programs as well.

Pathways of Idaho is another great organization that can help individuals with a variety of mental illnesses, case management and even the management of medications.

St. Alphonsus and St. Luke's both have programs that could be very helpful as well.

All of these organizations can help you navigate some of the confusing parts of seeking healthcare like who to reach out to, what to know about what your insurance does and does not cover and more. You shouldn't be afraid to ask for help, so reach out!

