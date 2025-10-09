The world continues to change thanks to technology and changing patterns of everything humans consume. Who would've ever thought we would communicate with artificial intelligence two years ago? Sure, we've all seen movies or television shows like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lost in Space, but today, we live in it.

Competition in the food industry is intense as food costs have soared thanks to Joe Biden's failed economy. Idaho has seen beloved bars and restaurants close due to the troubled economic conditions.

One of Treasure Valley's most beloved chain burger joints will be closing seventy of its locations. The burgers are outstanding, as are the endless fries. How can anyone compete with endless fries?

MSN reports that Red Robin is looking to close seventy locations. Like many others, the chain lost money last year. It's hard to believe a chain that survived the pandemic could close due to its inability to make a profit.

Increased competition in the Treasure Valley and nationwide hasn't helped their survivability. Idaho now has not one but three In-N-Out locations, along with many new chicken joints.

Red Robin has locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa.

The chain seeks to save as many locations as possible by using innovative tactics, such as changing the menu during March Madness.

Restaurant News reports when the closings will begin.

"The closures will start with about 10 to 15 locations this year. All told, the struggling restaurants account for about 14% of the company's 500 locations. "

There is no word on whether the Red Robin locations in the Treasure Valley will be on the hit list. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

