Treasure Valley Subaru Donates Over $29,000 To Guardian Paws

Friday was a special day for one of the top Subaru dealers in the country and a local Caldwell-based charity that helps veterans returning home from the challenges of military life. Guardian Paws was founded in 2016 by Nic and Tina Day. They provide veterans with trained service dogs to help them cope with today's world. The group is a blessing to our community.

A few years ago, Rob Studebaker, general manager of Treasure Valley Subaru, and Tina Day formed a partnership that would allow the group to train and hold events at Treasure Valley Subaru's headquarters. Subaru loves pets and veterans, so when the new facility was built, it included a dog park. It's not unusual to see Guardian Paws or other pet-focused groups like the Idaho Humane Society or the West Valley Humane Society hold events there.

Treasure Valley Subaru, in association with Subaru Share the Love, has helped local charities raise money and awareness to continue to make a difference in communities across the country. How significant is Subaru's Share the Love?

'Over the last 15 years, through the Subaru Share the Love Event®, Subaru of America, Inc. and our participating retailers have donated more than $250 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,700 hometown charities.'

Thanks to so many Idahoans choosing to buy their vehicles at Treasure Valley Subaru, Guardian Paws received a donation of $29,092. Tina Day was moved to tears as she thanked everyone for helping her group.

"Thank you to everyone who made a difference. Your donation will help fight to save the lives of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder."

Rob Studebaker praised the group's work over the years, thanking everyone who attended. "I just want to thank everyone who helped us help this great group we've partnered with over the years. It's inspiring to see the difference we can make in the Treasure Valley."

Please take a look at this inspiring event:

LOOK: Seven Amazing Cars You Can Rent Tonight In Boise