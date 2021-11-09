Donald Trump Endorses Janice McGeachin For Governor

President Trump has endorsed Janice McGeachin for governor in next year's upcoming Republican Primary against fellow Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little in a shocking move. The Trump endorsement was the most sought-after endorsement in Idaho politics four years ago, and it is the most coveted endorsement in this year's race for governor.

The lieutenant governor met with the president last week and over the summer discussing issues of mutual interest involving education, American Values, and the impact illegal immigration has on states like Idaho.

President Trump said in a tweet:

"Janice McGeachin has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning. She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful state that I won by 30.8%. Janice is great on election integrity, will always fight for strong borders, our cherished Second Amendment, American Manufacturing, school choice, and our wonderful, hardworking farmers. I am giving Janice McGeachin my complete and total endorsement. To be the next governor of Idaho. She'll make a fantastic governor and never let you down. "

The governor posted a photo of himself being recognized by the president during a dinner event in Florida. You can read about both candidates seeking the Trump endorsement here. The story details the lieutenant governor's second meeting with the president. Governor Little has yet to declare his reelection bid.

The governor was considered the favorite to win another four years despite several conservative candidates declaring a primary challenge. Political insiders predict that a Trump endorsement would erase the advantages of the incumbency, money, and various political action committees that have supported him in the past.

Four years ago, the New York Times reported how Idaho Republican operatives kept Donald Trump from endorsing then-Congressman Raul Labrador. Most believe then, and they do now, a Trump endorsement would've thrown the race to Labrador.

The lieutenant governor has been a long supporter of the president. She was a Trump delegate to the convention in 2016. Will President Trump campaign in Idaho for McGeachin? The Gem State is one of the few states that the president didn't visit when he was in office.

