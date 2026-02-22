Rarely does Monday ever inspire anyone who works for a living. When have you ever, ever, heard anyone say, “I can’t wait for Monday!” Mondays are the start of the week when most of us wish we had a four-day weekend.

However, this Monday is incredibly special for Idaho Republicans, as the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, is visiting the state. He will be speaking in Boise on Monday night as part of the Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary. The event is sponsored by the Idaho Majority Club.

President Trump has had a rough weekend as the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against his tariffs. The president responded with an intense speech and press conference.

Mr. Trump's appearance could inspire a reaction from Idaho Democrats. Idaho's second tier political party is brining America's Biggest Loser Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz and controversial Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Mr. Trump's visit will energize Republicans not only in Idaho, but throughout the area. It wouldn't be unusual to see folks in Boise traveling from Utah, Washington, Wyoming and other states.

Security at this event will be at the highest levels. Idaho is a law-and-order state so disruptions will not be tolerated. One can expect a high level of security clearances at this event.

Idahoans are hopeful that Mr. Trump's appearance will encourage the president to finally visit the Gem State. Former Presidents Bush, Obama, and Biden have been to Idaho.

If you're looking to attend, you can click the link here. Could Donald Trump Junior bring more politicos

