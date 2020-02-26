Trump Supporter’s Home Vandalized

A local home that's visible on Eagle Road near Chinden Road has had their signs supporting President Trump vandalized. Online, social media and published reports say that on February 22nd, individuals tore down multiple posters on their fence. The property had no trespassing signs that were ignored.

The fence featured signs that promoted both law enforcement and the military. The family does not want to go public with their plight. However, they are looking to purchase additional security measures, which would include cameras and monitors, according to a Go Fund Me Page.

There have been several incidents of people across the country that have been assaulted because they were wearing pro-Trump hats. President Trump will be running for re-election against a yet to be named Democratic candidate. Idaho is a state that solidly supports the president.

Sign stealing, on the local or national level, is a common practice in politics that is usually associated with a campaign. 2020 is an election year in Idaho, so we'll see plenty of political signs in yards and near accessible public roads. The continued growth of people moving to the Treasure Valley will result in more people running for office, which means more political signs. We will do our best to keep you updated as this situation develops.

Here is the link to the Go Fund Me Page if you'd like more information.