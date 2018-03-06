Tuesday 03/06/18 – Kevin Miller Show

Today's guests: 6 a.m. – Idaho Gubernatorial candidate Dr Tommy Ahlquist discusses issues facing Idaho. Kevin Miller reports on a story from the Idaho Senate concerning the end of a proposal to legalize CBD oils in Idaho. Kevin shares a story that Caldwell High School will not allow students to carry backpacks to schools due to security concerns; 7 a.m. – Matt Schneider of Forward Movement Training LLC talks about his indoor simulated training facility. He shares with Kevin Miller his training program to allow Idaho residents to conceal carry. ; 7:35 a.m. – Rep Christy Zito with a legislative update ; 8 a.m. – Julie Lynde of the Family Policy Alliance and FPA attorney from Colorado Springs Brittany Jones join Kevin in studio to discuss several bills currently in the Idaho legislature ; 8:35 a.m. – Fox News Radio’s Tonya J Powers previews the Texas Primaries with Kevin Miller. They discuss whether or not Texas will become a blue state. Kevin Miller takes calls on the Castle Doctrine legislation that's pending in the Idaho legislature.