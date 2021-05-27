Tunnel to Towers Pays Off Mortgages

Just in time for Memorial Day, a really good news story honoring the fallen. Memorial Day is the day we honor all those who paid for our freedom with their lives. Three families who lost their husbands won't have to worry about a roof over their heads.

Thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the families of the three National Guard Aviators who were killed in a crash will have their homes paid off. The Foundation began twenty years ago to honor the sacrifice of New York Fire Fighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save the lives of strangers on September 11th, 2001.

For 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

The Idahoans are part of Tunnels to Towers payoffs of twenty mortgages, according to a press release. In observance of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides twenty military families with mortgage-free homes, honoring those who sacrificed life and limb for our freedom.

In the Treasure Valley, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages on the homes of three National Guardsmen who were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed southeast of Boise in February.

"After my husband's untimely death, I worried that I would need to sell our family home or that I would have to work many hours to afford the mortgage, taking me away from our girls when they need me most," said Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer's wife, Heidi Leben. She added, "Having our mortgage paid off by Tunnel To Towers has solved these concerns...It feels great to know that I can stay and raise my daughters in this home that my husband and I purchased together."

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.

"Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This Memorial Day, when you are enjoying your day off, maybe seeing friends or family for the first time, I ask you to take a minute to think of those families who will never see their loved ones again. These heroes gave up their lives for our freedom, and we will give the families they left behind a place where they can live free of the financial burden of a mortgage," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

This year, as the Foundation marks the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the Foundation's inception, it has set an ambitious goal of delivering 120 mortgage-free homes by the end of the year.

