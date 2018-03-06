Twenty Year Old Sues Dick’s And Wal Mart To Buy Rifle

Tyler Watson, a 20 year old Oregon man, is suing Dick's Sporting Goods and Wal Mart for age discrimination. No Tyler doesn't work at Dick's or Wal Mart, he suing the retailers because they won't sell him a firearm. Wal Mart and Dick's recently announced that they will not sell firearms to anyone under the age of 21. Their new policies were a result of reaction to the Parkland, Florida shootings. They continue to stand by their policies and defend their positions. Wal Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove told the Oregonian:

“In light of recent events, we reviewed our policy on firearm sales,” Hargrove said in an emailed statement. “As a result, we raised the age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We stand behind our decision and plan to defend it. While we haven’t seen the complaint, we will respond as appropriate with the court.”

Oregon law allows anyone eighteen or older to purchase a rifle. Taylor believes that the policies of Wal Mart and Dick's discriminate against him. His attorney, Max Whittington, tells the Oregonian that Taylor was trying to buy a 22. caliber rifle and didn't know about the policy.