For most red-blooded football fans, the last few weeks in July are the most excruciating time of the year. There are no distractions, such as the NBA or college basketball, and how many times can anyone really watch NASCAR?

Except for Boise State Football, Idaho is well off the beaten path of any relevant football news. For diehard fans of spring football, a shot was heard round the world involving Boise, Idaho.

An exclusive report by James Larsen stated that the UFL would be relocating its four USFL teams from Birmingham, Houston, Michigan, and Memphis to Columbus, Florida, Kentucky, and Boise, Idaho.

Many folks in the local media were excited about the news; however, if the story were true, surely someone would've reported a lease agreement for Albertsons Stadium.

If anyone in the UFL office has the smarts to read this article, then please do not move to Boise. The state's capital region is not a football market like Birmingham, but a Boise State market. Football is not a religion like it is in the Deep South.

Idahoans spend their time outdoors, not glued to their favorite Mountain West Football Game of the week. Despite its historical and recent success, Boise State Football continues to work hard in selling season tickets for its home games.

If the Broncos can't sell tickets, are we looking at perhaps two thousand people showing up for home games? Plus, I don't see Boise State Football allowing anyone to use their sacred blue field. Jelly Roll, Garth Brooks, and Post Malone are the exceptions.

Having worked in Birmingham, Alabama, for many years, the move to leave the 'Football Capital of the South' makes no sense. The city remains the top-ranked football market for college football television ratings.

If the UFL were to move West, why not Salt Lake, Portland, Denver, or Seattle? Those markets have a lot more population to attract to the UFL.

The bottom line is the USFL was doing just fine before the Rock and his wife ruined it by relaunching the XFL. Their brand has no history or relevance except for the Saint Louis franchise.

Read Jeff Pearlman's Football for a Buck or watch ESPN's Small Poatoes if you want a genuine appreciation for the USFL.

You can never solve your problems by running away from them. How about a return of the Denver Gold? And keep the Stallions in Birmingham.

