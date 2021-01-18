KIDO Talk Radio is your radio home for the unexplained flying objects. Nightly we air 'Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis and the classic overnight show Coast to Coast AM with George Noory. But, what about UFOs in Idaho? Have you ever seen a UFO? Perhaps you've watched ET too many times. Or maybe the 1970s classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind?

Idahoans love UFOs reports the Idaho Press from a study by satteliteinternet.com. The Gem State is number one in UFO sightings per capita. You can read the story from the Idaho Press here and the survey from satteliteinternet.com here. Most folks usually have Nevado or New Mexico as the top state for UFO sightings. According to the study, New Mexico was number 5 and, Nevada didn't make the top 10.

Are the UFOs appearing only in certain parts of the country? Let's take a look at the top 10.

Idaho Montana New Hampshire Maine New Mexico Vermont Wyoming Hawaii Washington Connecticut

Here are the states that UFOs do not visit.

Texas Louisiana New York Maryland Illinois California Alabama Mississippi Georgia North Carolina

Millions of dollars are generated by the UFO Industry. Governments around the world have denied the legitimacy of UFOs. However, you can now access CIA files on UFOs, says the Smithsonian. The recently released files are available to anyone. You can find out how you can find out what the government knows and has kept from you by clicking the link here.

Have you ever seen a UFO? If so, drop me an email at kevin@kidotalkradio.com. I'd like to hear about your experience on our morning show.