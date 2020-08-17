A new CNN poll shows that despite staying in his basement, Joe Biden's campaign is in trouble heading into this week's DNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Last week's announcement that Kamala Harris would be Biden's running mate has not moved the needle in the Biden direction. A new CNN poll shows Joe Biden's lead over President Trump has shrunk considerably since June. Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence.

That's right at the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. CNN reports across 15 battleground states, Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. Overall, 53% of voters describe themselves as "extremely enthusiastic" about voting in November.

President Trump has faced a serious of challenges from COVID to the post office. Despite those challenges, the president is moving in the right direction while the Democrats hold their convention. The Republicans will hold their convention next week. Both parties have embraced a 'virtual convention' because of COVID concerns.