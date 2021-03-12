Undercover Californian

It is one of our favorite topics to discuss on and off the air on KIDO Talk Radio. The California license phenomena continue to envelop the Gem State. It has happened to me! Have I moved to California and left Idaho for good? No, but I am renting a car this week, and in a strange twist of irony, the vehicle has California plates. I wish you could've seen the look on my face at the airport.

We've heard the horror stories from Californians who live in Idaho and have California plates. During my brief drive, some guy gave me a mean look while eating a big fish sandwich in Meridian Albertson's supermarket parking lot.

Do Idahoans discriminate against out-of-state drivers? I will be going undercover as a California driver to find out. Will I be the victim of someone swearing at me? Or other assaults that have been reported on social media and the radio. If this has happened to you, please let me know by emailing me kevin@kidotalkradio.com.

Is there a legitimate reason not to change your license plates in Idaho? Some folks complain about the line at the DMV. Others share their stories of being lost in the bureaucracy of the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

My own opinion is that Idahoans do not make obscene gestures or yell at people with California plates. I will let you know how my experiment plays out as I drive around with the Golden State plates. Regardless of the outcome, if you want to be in Idaho, it's time to get Idaho Plates.

If you're new to Idaho, check out this brief video of Gem State Treasures.