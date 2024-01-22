UPDATED: $500,000 Warrant for Armed and Dangerous Boise Burglar

$500,000 WARRANT for burglar in the Treasure Valley. BPD detectives have made a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation, identifying a suspect linked to a series of disturbing burglaries last year.

Boise Police Department Boise Police Department loading...

The suspect, Jacob Smart, allegedly targeted the homes of females, resulting in the theft of personal items, including firearms, identification, debit and credit cards, and women's underwear, according to the most recent press release from the Boise Police Department regarding this case.

The burglaries, which occurred at about 5 different locations across Boise from August to October 2023, involved instances of forced entry.

Boise Police Department Boise Police Department loading...

Since then, there's been a nationwide extraditable warrant of $500,000 issued for his arrest, and there are reports of this story making national news.

During prior search efforts looking for Jacob Smart, authorities recovered multiple stolen firearms and evidence, including identifications of victims in Idaho — and the he's been considered armed and dangerous. (38 years old, 5'11" and weighs approximately 200lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.)

Boise Police Statement on How YOU Can Help:

"Boise Police are urging the community to report any information about Jacob Smart's whereabouts to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.Com, through the P3! app, or by calling 208-343-COPS(2677). Harboring a known felon is against the law and could result in criminal charges."

